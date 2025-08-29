                 

Sit back and don't miss the British Open action

If you can't make it to Symphony Hall next Saturday, then you can always sit back and enjoy it all on the Wobplay platform.

British Open
  The British Open takes place on Saturday 6th September

Friday, 29 August 2025

        

Even if you can't make it in person to the 171st British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 6th September, then you can sure that you will not miss a single moment of the action thanks to the live-broadcast of the event by World of Brass.

Every performance

The performances of each of the 18 contenders on 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts will be heard live, as well as interviews and features between the bands led by presenter Iwan Fox of 4BR.

If you are already a subscriber to www.wobplay.com then you know just how great it is be able to enjoy the music making as it happens (as well being able to enjoy it again and again with the 'On Demand' service).

Sign up:


You can sign up for wobplay for the event or as a regular subscriber at: www.wobplay.com

        

Sit back and don't miss the British Open action

