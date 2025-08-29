Saturday morning Proms spotlight on Moore

Peter Moore will be the featured soloist in Gunther Schuller's trombone concerto 'Eine kleine Posaunenmusik' in a mid-morning Proms performance.

If it's a taste of world class brass playing you want to enjoy this weekend, then it's certainly on offer at the 2025 Proms on Saturday 30th August (11.00am).

'Folk Songs and Dances' will see National Orchestra of Wales conductor, Ryan Bancroft (also a pretty nifty trumpet player) join forces with the London Symphony Orchestra, whose wind, brass and percussion celebrate the folk-song arrangements by Vaughan Williams, Percy Grainger and Malcolm Arnold.

In addition to 'English Folk Song Suite', 'Lads of Wamphray', 'Country Gardens', 'Lincolnshire Posy' and 'English Dances', there is the chance to hear Michael Tippett's 'Triumph: A paraphrase on music from 'The Mask of Time'.

Moore centrepiece

The centrepiece though is undoubtably Peter Moore performing Gunther Schuller's eclectic trombone concerto 'Eine kleine Posaunenmusik', with its hints of jazz and daring technical demands.

So, if you anywhere near the Royal Albert Hall, why not pop in for a mid-morning treat — although there are not many tickets left.