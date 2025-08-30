Slaithwaite celebrates a century of bandhall music making

For the past century, the home to Slaithwaite Band as been a beacon of inclusive music making and community involvement.

This weekend sees a brass band centenary celebration of a slightly different kind, as Slaithwaite Band marks the 100th anniversary of the official opening of their bandhall, which continues to be their home to this day.

Local newspaper reports from the time stated that on August 29th 1925 there was, "a very large crowd at Inghead to see the opening ceremony performed by Mr. Harry Wood, musical director of orchestras in Blackpool and Douglas, Isle of Man."

Slaithwaite were then joined by bands from Marsden and Scapegoat Hill who marched through the town to give an outdoor performance in a field near the bandroom, which according to the report also saw, "a knife and fork tea" enjoyed by over 350 local people.

Great investment

The cost of the new bandhall was £1,600, although the investment has more than paid its way over the decades, being used not only as a rehearsal facility, but also home to concerts, contests, dances, parties, flower shows, exercise groups, beer festivals and even all male pantomimes.

The cost of the new bandhall was £1,600, although the investment has more than paid its way over the decades 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Very proud

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "We are all very proud our bandhall and the role it has played within our community.

It has been a fantastic home which has been maintained and developed thanks to the hard work and dedication from volunteer committee members, band members, and associates for the past century and counting."

The band will host a celebration concert at the venue on Saturday 13th September (7.00pm).