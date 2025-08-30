                 

*
banner

News

Mortimer Maestro Trophy ready for a new home

For the 35th time this year a Mortimer Maestro Trophy will be presented to the conductor of the British Open Champion.

mORTIMER tROPHY
  The latest Mortimer Maestro Trophy has been sponsored by Mercer & Barker

Saturday, 30 August 2025

        

It is not only the winning band at the British Open Championship that leaves Symphony Hall with an iconic trophy in their possession.

Since 1989, the conductor of the new champion has also been presented with The Mortimer Maestro Trophy, which honours arguably the most famous brass band musician associated with the event in its 172-year history.

Influence

Harry Mortimer (1902-1992) was not only the British Open's pioneering contest organiser for many years, but also a winning conductor on nine occasions between 1941 and 1956. His influence on the contest remains to this day.

The first recipient of the award in his honour was Garry Cutt, who led Kennedy's Swinton Concert to success in 1989, and who was presented with a unique casting of a design by John Bridgeman, a former Head of Sculpture at the renowned Birmingham School of Art.

Since then, a second design has been utilised from award winning sculpture Joyce Whitehouse, that each winning conductor can keep as a lasting memento of their personal achievement.

Many of the banding world's leading conductors have been proud recipients of the award — some, such as Garry Cutt, on multiple occasions, whilst Frederic Theodoloz of Brass Band Treize Etoiles became the most recent winner.

This year The Mortimer Maestro Trophy has been sponsored by the leading UK based mouthpiece manufacturer, Mercer & Barker, who have spoken of their honour of supporting the presentation of the prestigious accolade4BR

Mercer and Barker support

This year The Mortimer Maestro Trophy has been sponsored by the leading UK based mouthpiece manufacturer, Mercer & Barker, who have spoken of their honour of supporting the presentation of the prestigious accolade.

George Barker told 4BR: "It has been a great honour to be associated with the British Open Championships in this way. Harry Mortimer is an iconic figure in the event's history and to be asked by the Mortimer family to be part in maintaining that is something very special indeed.

As a company we share the same progressive outlook as the family to honour our banding heritage and to work towards an exciting future, and we are delighted to be able to do that this year with our sponsorship of the award."

Tickets:


Tickets for the 2025 British Open can be purchased at:
https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

mORTIMER tROPHY

Mortimer Maestro Trophy ready for a new home

August 30 • For the 35th time this year a Mortimer Maestro Trophy will be presented to the conductor of the British Open Champion.

Mental Health

Crofton to continue support for mental health awareness with new project

August 30 • Yorkshire band takes a proactive approach to mental health wellbeing series of initiatives around their music making.

Brett Baker

Final touches in place for Baker heroics

August 30 • Brett Baker's latest solo CD release will be available at the Royal Albert Hall.

Brighouse

Brighouse to keep tradition going to the sound of dance

August 30 • Brighouse & Rastrick's famous massed band concerts keep going strong, thanks to shared values, an appreciation of dance music, and guest soloist Roger Webster.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Dobcross Silver Band - Yorkshire Imperial Band

Sunday 31 August • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

August 30 • Our community based Stretford Band (Manchester) needs YOU! We are looking for enthusiastic bass, trombone and percussion players or any player who fancies a relaxed blow without the pressure of competition. No auditions. Good fun guaranteed. . .

Cambrian Brass

August 30 • New to Aberystwyth this September? Live in the Cambrian region and missing banding? Join us on Friday evenings and be part of a new, growing band with exciting plans for the year ahead!

Hathersage Band

August 28 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top