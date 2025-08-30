Mortimer Maestro Trophy ready for a new home

For the 35th time this year a Mortimer Maestro Trophy will be presented to the conductor of the British Open Champion.

It is not only the winning band at the British Open Championship that leaves Symphony Hall with an iconic trophy in their possession.

Since 1989, the conductor of the new champion has also been presented with The Mortimer Maestro Trophy, which honours arguably the most famous brass band musician associated with the event in its 172-year history.

Influence

Harry Mortimer (1902-1992) was not only the British Open's pioneering contest organiser for many years, but also a winning conductor on nine occasions between 1941 and 1956. His influence on the contest remains to this day.

The first recipient of the award in his honour was Garry Cutt, who led Kennedy's Swinton Concert to success in 1989, and who was presented with a unique casting of a design by John Bridgeman, a former Head of Sculpture at the renowned Birmingham School of Art.

Since then, a second design has been utilised from award winning sculpture Joyce Whitehouse, that each winning conductor can keep as a lasting memento of their personal achievement.

Many of the banding world's leading conductors have been proud recipients of the award — some, such as Garry Cutt, on multiple occasions, whilst Frederic Theodoloz of Brass Band Treize Etoiles became the most recent winner.

Mercer and Barker support

This year The Mortimer Maestro Trophy has been sponsored by the leading UK based mouthpiece manufacturer, Mercer & Barker, who have spoken of their honour of supporting the presentation of the prestigious accolade.

George Barker told 4BR: "It has been a great honour to be associated with the British Open Championships in this way. Harry Mortimer is an iconic figure in the event's history and to be asked by the Mortimer family to be part in maintaining that is something very special indeed.

As a company we share the same progressive outlook as the family to honour our banding heritage and to work towards an exciting future, and we are delighted to be able to do that this year with our sponsorship of the award."

