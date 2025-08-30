                 

Mail headline highlights depressing attitudes towards female performers

The decision of multiple award winning trumpet player Alison Balsom to retire from the concert stage has been met with an awful objectifying Daily Mail headline.

Alison Balsom OBE
  Alison Balsom will give her final concert stage performance at the Proms

Saturday, 30 August 2025

        

In a depressing reflection of the crassest attitudes of some elements the national press towards female artists in the classical music world, an article published on The Daily Mail website today (Saturday 30th August) about the decision of multiple award winning trumpet soloist Alison Balsom to retire from the concert stage after this year's Proms, instead saw the main headline lead describe her as, 'Trumpet Crumpet'.

Honours

The article itself by journalist Olivia Allhusen at no time described the 46-year-old, who was honoured with the OBE in 2016 Services to Music, and has been awarded Honorary Doctorates from the University of Leicester and Anglia Ruskin University, and is an Honorary Fellow of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, in such a manner.

However, a possible sub-editor did, adding that she, '...will retire to spend more time with 007 director husband Sam Mendes' — although the artist states in the article that it was just 'one part' of her decision.

Article focus

Allhusen's article focussed on the decision of the critically acclaimed three time Classic Brit Award winner and former Artistic Director of the Cheltenham Festival, to take her final bow after performing the Hummel 'Trumpet Concerto' at this year's 'Last Night of the Proms' on September 13th.

The trumpeter revealed her decision in an interview with John Wilson for the Radio 4 programme 'This Cultural Life'.

Allhusen's article focussed on the decision of the critically acclaimed three time Classic Brit Award winner to take her final bow after performing the Hummel 'Trumpet Concerto' at this year's 'Last Night of the Proms'4BR

Last night on stage

Asked on it if this was to be her last concert performance, Balsom said: "This is going to be my last night on stage, because it's not something you can half do.

You have to be on the road all year round. What I've been doing the last couple of years is like doing the Wimbledon final and then no tennis, and then the French Open final, and then no tennis. It's not sustainable at that level."

She added: "I would always champion the trumpet, but I personally have been playing the trumpet for 40 years, and I've followed my particular path very honestly and with authenticity, and I feel that I've come to the end of that path."

        

