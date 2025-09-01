Report & Result: 2025 West of Scotland Entertainment Contest

Singing in the rain for celebrating Unite Scotland Kinneil as they claim the entertainment honours in Troon.

Despite the 'dreich' conditions in Troon on the weekend there was plenty of musical sunshine and warmth on offer from the 17 bands competing for the honours inside the Walker Halls.

They were led by Unite Scotland Kinneil who secured the title in fine fashion under the direction of Paul Drury.

They claimed a clear two-point margin of victory from adjudicator Brett Baker, with Coalburn Silver in second and Irvine & Dreghorn in third. They took the prize for the most entertaining programme, decided separately by Councillor Donald Reid, who admitted that it had been "an absolute pleasure" to listen to all the performances.

Thrilled

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page Unite Scotland Kinneil stated: "We are absolutely thrilled!

Massive thanks to our Associate Conductor, Paul Drury, for his hard work in selecting our programme and preparing the band for yesterday's performance. This contest was Paul's first competitive appearance with the band in 14 years. What a way to return!

The band thoroughly enjoyed performing on stage and are so proud to have emerged victorious in a competitive field of top-quality bands."

High standard

Adjudicator Brett Baker was effusive in his praise for the playing he had heard on the day.

"It's been a long day," he said, "but thoroughly enjoyable. I love visiting Scotland although this is my first time in Troon. We have witnessed some great soloists, a high standard of percussion playing and inspiring programmes of music."

Result:

Adjudicator: Brett Baker

1. Unite Scotland Kinneil (Paul Drury): 96

2. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman): 94

3. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Joshua Parkhill): 93

4. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan): 92

5. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks): 91

6. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson): 90

7. Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan): 89

8. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 88

9. Newmains & District (Paul McElvie OBE): 87

10. Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley): 86

11. Johnstone (Raymond Tennant): 85

12. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman): 84

13. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 83

14. Broxburn & Livingston (Caroline Farren): 82

15. Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren): 81

16= Irvine & Dreghorn Community Brass (Tony Connolly): 80

16= Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel): 80

Awards:

Best Principal Cornet soloist: Lynsay Dunn (Irvine & Dreghorn Brass)

Best Bass Section: Dalmellington

Most Entertaining Performance: Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

Best Championship Band: Coalburn Silver

Best First Section Band: Unite Scotland Kinneil

Best Second Section Band: Irvine & Dreghorn Brass

Best Third Section Band: n/a

Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate