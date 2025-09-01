Entry boost for SWBBA Contest

There will be 42 performances to enjoy at the 77th SWBBA Championships in Torquay in November.

The South West Brass Band Association (SWBBA) has announced details of its 77th Annual Championships, which will take place on Saturday, 1st November at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay.

This year's event marks a significant milestone, with a record number of entries — a real post-Covid recovery boost. There will be 42 performances across six sections, including 17 bands in the Open Section and three entries in the Training Band Section.

All will be of own-choice repertoire to offer judge and audience a wide variety of music to consider and enjoy.

Tremendous response

SWBBA spokesperson John Woods told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome everyone to the Riviera International Centre once again. The response has been tremendous, with a record entry that far surpasses the support we experienced before the pandemic.

This is such a positive bounce back and we even received additional entry requests beyond the closing date, which we regrettably had to decline due to time constraints."

The event will be adjudicated the experienced duo of David Hirst and Nicholas Garman.

Schedule:

Riviera International Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Torquay, TQ2 5LZ

First Performance: 8:45 am (Fourth Section)

Tickets: Available on the day (cash or card)