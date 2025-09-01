                 

Catherall arrangement treasure trove opened

The fantastic arrangements of Alan Catherall will now be available to bands thanks to a partnership link with EverReady Band and EpicZebra.

Alan Catherall
  Alan's (centre) arrangements are now available for bands to enjoy

Monday, 01 September 2025

        

A treasure trove of music produced by one of the most respected arrangers in the brass banding world will now be available to buy.

Alan Catherall and Grand Shield champion EverReady Band have entered into partnership EpicZebra so that previously unpublished arrangements by Alan can be enjoyed by performers and bands.

Extensive catalogue

Alan has been a member of EverReady for over 40 years and has produced an extensive catalogue of arrangements that already feature in band libraries around the world as well as on numerous recordings.

Working with EpicZebra's Jason Poulston, these will now be published with both digital downloads and physical copies available to purchase.

Connection

He told 4BR: "EpicZebra.com began in 2016 supporting music teachers with tools like keyboard stickers and earlier this year we expanded into retailing instruments and music technology.

Building on my connection with EverReady Band, we're now thrilled to be launching EpicZebra Publishing to bring Alan Catherall's arrangements to a wider audience."

Alan is a brass banding legend in so many ways. His arrangements are known and loved the world overJillian Dixon, EverReady Band

Legend

Band Manager Jillian Dixon added: "All three partners would like to record their thanks to Ed Chapman for his invaluable work typesetting Alan's manuscripts.

Alan is a brass banding legend in so many ways. His arrangements are known and loved the world over, and we're proud to share these previously unpublished gems that have formed part of our concert repertoire. There are also so many more to come."

Find out more:

The first five of Alan's arrangements will be available at: www.epiczebra.com and in person at the EverReady Band 'British Open Showcase' at Spennymoor Town Hall on Thursday 4th September.

        

