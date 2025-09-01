                 

Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 6

The latest episode of the podcast that gives a unique view on the banding movement is now out.

TNB
  The banding podcast is hosted by Tom Smith and Chris Robertson

Monday, 01 September 2025

        

The latest episode of the effervescent brass banding podcast sees Tom and Chris focus on the upcoming British Open, the pressures and oddities it brings, and much more.

There are opinions on split note counting, Black Dyke's new instrument deal and the start of a new segment on a TNB All Star Band.

The lads also reveal that there will TNB stickers in Birmingham for those wanting a new bit of bling for instrument cases — as long as you repeat the catchphrase 'That's Not Banding!'.

To enjoy


YouTube and Spotify links:
https://youtu.be/T2mMJ8cskfo?si=UViiw4a14mPQ2F0a

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ryLilPLwN4DEz5z7BiWgK?si=otxv74fzSKu8zUVtR3T-wA

Socials:


https://www.instagram.com/thats.not.banding?igsh=azAxdDE0ODBvZGhi

https://www.facebook.com/share/176WvuDbvD/

        

TNB

