Hayes becomes Evo Oldroyd Artist

The principal cornet of the cooperation band becomes and Oldroyd Artist.

Oldroyd
  Jimmy Hayes has become an Oldroyd Artist.

Tuesday, 02 September 2025

        

Following the news that Oldroyd Musical Instruments has entered into a new collaborative relationship with Black Dyke Band, comes the announcement that the respected cornet player Jimmy Hayes has become one of the company's first 'Oldroyd Artists'.

Exclusive

The principal cornet of the cooperation band will now perform exclusively on the EVO cornet, with Tim Oldroyd, CEO of the company, telling 4BR: "As one of the outstanding elite level cornet players on the contest and concert stage, Jimmy's decision to join us represents a significant moment for Oldroyd Musical Instruments, reflecting the EVO's growing reputation as the instrument of choice for elite performers."

He added: "The EVO cornet was created for players who demand uncompromising standards in every performance, and Jimmy's artistry is the perfect showcase for the instrument's precision, tonal depth, and flexibility. His decision to choose the EVO speaks volumes about what it delivers.

With world-class performers like Jimmy Hayes embracing the EVO, Oldroyd continues to set a new benchmark for instruments that allow musicians to achieve their full potential."

Transformed

In response, Jimmy added: "The EVO has transformed the way I play. Its clarity, response, and richness of tone give me freedom to express myself in every setting.

As a soloist, I need an instrument that can rise to every challenge, and the EVO does exactly that. It feels like it was made for my style of playing."

Find out more

To find out more about Oldroyd Instruments go to: www.theoldroydgroup.co.uk

        

