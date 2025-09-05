                 

Radio: Touch of Brass

More brass band music from Martin Upfold and Julie Hedge as well as details of the Cheltenham National Finals.

Radio
  More great brass band music hosted by Martin Upfold and Julie Hedge

Friday, 05 September 2025

        

The Touch of Brass programme is hosted by Martin Upfold and co-presenter Julie Hedge is on the air each week on Community Radio Station Swindon105.5.com.

Not only can you tune in each week and listen to a new programme, you can also repeat things on 'Catch Up' too.

Martin Upfold

Martin's family banding roots lie with Pelton Fell Band, now the NASUWT Riverside Band with whom his grandfather and great grandfather both played.

He started to play on Eb bass aged 13, and went on to play with Swindon Youth Band, the Swindon Young Musicians Club, Swindon Concert Brass and Aldbourne Band.

He returned to Swindon Band and continued to play with them under the late Francis Cowley. He also had time to fit in playing with the Wessex RAF Voluntary Band and went on to play again with Swindon Pegasus Brass.

He started to work with Community radio station Swindon105.5 in 2008 presenting 'A Touch of Brass' which you can hear between 6pm & 7pm every Sunday evening.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons but has maintained his programme ever since, much to the delight of listeners around the banding world who listen in every week.

Welcome

Martin welcomes listeners every Sunday between 6.00pm & 7.00pm on Swindon105.5 or (FM)105.5, on the App, Now on Digital,

Go to www.swindon1055.com and click on 'Listen Live', or if you missed the show y, click on 'Catch Up'.

You can also leave a message to get a track played at martin.upfold@swindon1055.com or info@swindon1055.com (putting your message c/o A Touch of Brass) or telephone Swindon105.5 between 10am — 3pm, Monday — Friday on 01793 611555 and leave a message.

Sunday 7th September

Officer of the Day (RB Hall)
Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines School of Music

HMS Pinafore Selection (Gilbert & Sullivan)
CWS (Manchester) Band

Varied Mood (Woodfield)
Foden's
Soloist: Glyn Williams

I've Got You Under My Skin (Porter)
Foden's
Soloist: Helen Williams

Television Sports Themes (Various)
Central Band of the Royal Air Force

The Hustle (McCoy)
Williams Fairey Band

At the Sign of the Swinging Cymbal (Fahey)
Band of the Coldstream Guards

British Radio Classics (Woodfield)
Band of the Coldstream Guards

Simon Called Peter (Vinter)
CWS (Manchester) Band

Finale from Checkmate (Bliss)
Sun Life Band

        

Birmingham Citadel Band

Citadel welcome to the British Open

September 5 • The Birmingham Citadel Band will offer a warm musical welcome to the 171st British Open Championship on Saturday.

Kirkintilloch Band

Benson and Kirkintilloch tenure ends

September 5 • The successful three year musical partnership between Hedley Benson and the Kirkintilloch Band has come to an end.

Seth Hamill

Deep Harmony electronic spark from Hamill

September 5 • A new album that combines bass trombone solos with synthesised and electronic music samples has just been released by soloist Seth Hamill.

Foss Dyke

Foss Dyke withdraws from Cheltenham

September 5 • A shortage of players forces the Midlands First Section Area champion to withdraw from the National Final at Cheltenham next weekend.

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Rushden Town Band

September 2 • 2nd Trombone position has become vacant as current holder off to University. Rehearsals Mondays and Wednesday at Rushden Hall. RTB is a friendly 1st Section band who have recently come back from their second tour abroad and also released their first CD.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 2 • Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Cross Keys Silver Band

September 2 • We're looking for a 2nd Trombone player to join a strong section in a 2nd Section band based in South Wales. We have a number of community engagements and contests lined up for the rest of the year and into 2026. Rehearsals are from 19:30 on Tuesdays.

