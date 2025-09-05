Citadel welcome to the British Open

The Birmingham Citadel Band will offer a warm musical welcome to the 171st British Open Championship on Saturday.

If you are heading to the 171st British Open at Symphony Hall this weekend, then make sure you get there early.

Citadel welcome

Not only will it mean you won't have to fret about racing to your seat for the 10.00am start, but you can also enjoy reading through your 40 page commemorative programme, study score of 'Star Crossed Lovers' and some early Xmas prezzie purchases from the various trade stands, by listening to the welcoming music provided by Birmingham Citadel Band.

Relax

Founded in 1893, the band has a long connection with the event at Symphony Hall, providing pre-contest performances almost every year since 2002.

This year they will be led by Bandmaster Gavin Lamplough, and will play music from the pens of Paul Sharman, Kenneth Downie and Sam Creamer, to offer a relaxing welcome ahead of the contesting battles to come.

