Sterling return at British Open Championship

One of the most respected brass instrument brands will be making a return at the British Open Championship this weekend.

New Sterling Virtuoso euphoniums and baritones will be available to try at the exhibition stands at Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

New chapter

It follows the acquisition of the brand under the umbrella of John Packer Musical Instruments, with the stable also comprising Rath Trombones, Taylor Trumpets and Rudall Carte.

Rob Hanson, Managing Director told 4BR: "Sterling Musical Instruments enjoy an enduring reputation for quality and craftsmanship, and the relaunch marks an exciting new chapter in the history of this treasured brand."

He added: "JP Musical Instruments has enjoyed a successful collaboration with Sterling Musical Instruments dating back to 2010, spawning the successful JP Sterling range, and this latest milestone feels like a natural evolution of that relationship.

The Sterling Virtuoso range are renowned for their consistent intonation, effortless playability, and refined tonal quality, making them a top choice for advanced students, professionals, and ensemble players seeking both tradition and innovation in a single instrument."

More information

For more information on Sterling Musical Instruments, go to: https://sterling-brass.co.uk