Recap on the 4BR British Open preview

If you missed the live broadcast British Open preview on 4BR then you can just click and enjoy it gain ahead of the action at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, 06 September 2025

        

Welcome to this special 2025 British Open Championship preview where 4BR Editor Iwan Fox is joined by colleague Chris Thomas to chat about what is arguably the most prestigious brass band contest in the world.

The 171st Open takes place at Symphony Hall on Saturday 6th September — starting promptly at 10.00am, with the first of 18 performances of a newly commissioned test-piece entitled 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts.

Our main topics of conversation are about the event and its outlook, the music, the bands, and who we think may be in with the best chance of lifting the famous Gold Shield Trophy.

Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj4iIXH0RUo&t=11s

        

