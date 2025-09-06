Band Supplies at the British Open

Go up and meet one of the best blokes in the banding business world and he will make sure you get all the help you need for the best deals.

Band Supplies, the leading instrument retailer will once again be supporting the British Open Championships in Birmingham this weekend, with their usual comprehensive range of instrument stock, accessories and expertise on hand for new and existing customers.

Most respected

The trade stand at Symphony Hall will be managed by Chris Tudball, the vastly experienced Leeds store manager who has been with the company since he was 16.

Chris just celebrated his 50th birthday and has become one of the most respected figures in the retail trade with an incredible knowledge of all things brass.

Special vouchers

For this occasion he will not only be on hand to offer advice to customers, but he will also ensure they get the very best deals on instruments too, with special vouchers that will be on offer for people considering purchasing a flugel, trumpet, cornet or euphonium.

All you have to do is visit the Band Supplies trade stand and pick his brains about the instruments.

It's as simple as that and in return you get the opportunity of a fantastic deal from one of the very best banding blokes in the business.