European Soloist Competition open for entries

If you want to be crowned the 10th European Solo Champion then you need to submit a video entry to be considered for the trip to Linz in 2026.

Entries are now being invited from performers wishing to take part in the 10th European Soloist Competition for Brass and Percussion instruments to be held as part of the 2026 European Brass Band Championships in Linz.

Linz host

The 47th Championship event takes place in Austrian city between the 19th & 23rd April, with solo competition held in association with World of Brass.

A maximum of 20 applicants will be selected to compete in First Round in Linz on 20th April, from a preliminary round of video submissions, as EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg explained to 4BR.

"By having the number of competitors invited to Linz limited to 20, we can be sure that the standard will be very high.

First Round competitors in Linz will give a performance of their own choice work, from which the adjudication panel will select 8 competitors for the Second Round the following day."

Final

He added: "The competition culminates with three soloists who will qualify for the final to be held on 23rd April. These will perform a concerto or extended concert-piece chosen by the EBBA Music Commission and accompanied by a Championship Section brass band."

Entries

Entries must be submitted no later than 15 January 2026.

For more information and to submit please visit: www.ebba.eu.com