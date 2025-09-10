                 

Runners and riders confirmed for Cheltenham

The official list of competing bands and their conductors for the 2025 Cheltenham National Finals has been released by Kapitol Promotions.

Cheltenham
  The runners and riders have been confirmed for the weekend at Cheltenham

Wednesday, 10 September 2025

        

Kapitol Promotions, the organisers and promoters of the National Championship of Great Britain have confirmed the full list of competing bands and conductors who will appear on stage at The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of the 13th & 14th September.

Start and end

4BR has been informed that each day of competition starts at 9.00am. It is hoped that both days will be finished by 9.30pm.

Saturday will see Section 2 followed by Section 1. Sunday starts with Section 4 followed by Section 3.

Section 1:

Four Dances from Checkmate (Arthur Bliss arr. Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman; Dr David Thornton; Mark Wilkinson

Audley (Tom Hancock)
Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)
Diggle (Sean Conway)
Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
Glastonbury (Liam Grunsell)
Granite City (Bruce Wallace)
Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)
Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
Old Silkstone (Norman Law)
Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Raunds Temperance (John Hudson)
Ripon City (Jonathan Fenwick)
Roche (Matt Green)
Thundersley (Melvin White)
Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

Section 2:

Suite from Adam Zero (Arthur Bliss arr. Dr. Robert Childs)
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker; Stephanie Binns; Dr Robert Childs

Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)
Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
Deiniolen (Lois Jones)
Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)
Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
Ferryhill Town (Marieka Gray)
Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Jersey Premier (Jason Mildren)
Liverpool (David McGlynn)
Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
Nailsworth Silver (Andi Adachi)
Perthshire (Willie McMullan)
Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
Strata (David Holling)
Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

Section 3:

Music from The Royal Palaces (Arthur Bliss arr. Michael Halstenson)
Adjudicators: Gary Davies; Martin Heartfield; Andrea Price

Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)
Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
Betteshanger Colliery Welfare (Mike West)
Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
City of Wrexham (Scott Lloyd)
Dobcross Silver (Jason Smith)
Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
Ibstock Brick (Jon Penton)
Littleport (Ian Johnson)
Mid Rhondda (Alan Gibbs)
Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)
Putney & Wimbledon (Dr. Sam Topp)
Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson)
St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella)
Swindon (Steve Yorke)
Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
Trimdon Concert (Andrew Hall)

Section 4:

Partita (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne; David Hirst; Steve Pritchard-Jones

Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neil McDonald)
Brackley & District (Mark Probert)
City of Oxford Silver (Douglas Brown)
Cobham (Will Wilkins)
Darwen (Steve Robson)
Friendly (Mick Silson)
Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)
Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sarah Fellowes)
Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)
Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)
Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis)
Red Admiral (Stuart Barton)
Stranraer (Angela Miller)
Syston (Alex Bland)
Tewit Community (Andrew Williams)
Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)

        

