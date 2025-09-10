National Children's Band Summer Course concert to be broadcast

You can sit back and enjoy the talents of the National Children's Band of Great Britain as their end of course concert from their recent Summer Course in to be broadcast on YouTube this Friday.

The Summer Course Concert given by the National Youth Band of Great Britain Children's Band is set to be broadcast on the organisation's YouTube channel on Friday 12th September at 7.30pm.

Beauty of their Dreams

Held at The Great Hall of Oundle School, 'The Beauty of their Dreams' theme took inspiration from a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest serving First Lady of the USA and wife of the great American President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Performed to a packed audience it was a showcase of a celebration of ambition, creativity and the power of young talent, and featured original works by three outstanding young composers as well as the world premiÃ¨re of Andrea Price's work that took its name from the quotation.

Joyfulness

Led by Guest Conductor Dr David Thornton and featuring guest soloists Lewis Barton, a NYBBGB alumnus and 2024 Harry Mortimer Solo Award winner, the concert gained widespread acclaim with 4BR calling it one of "ambition and aspiration with a vibrant joyfulness".

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/lx-HrzcjCWE



Find out more and download the concert programme to accompany your listening at: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/archive/the-childrens-band-1st-august-2025/