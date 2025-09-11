Decade of joint music making to come to end at Rockingham

Adam Whittle will step down from his role as Musical Director of Rockingham Band at the end of this year.

4BR has been informed that the 10 year musical partnership between Rockingham Band and MD Adam Whittle will come to end later this year when the conductor steps down from the role.

It will signify the last chord on a decade of highly successful competitive and non-competitive music making. Adam stated that he will fulfil his role until the end of December, and that decision was one simply so he can enjoy a well earned 'time for a rest.'

First appearance

Adam first joined the Yorkshire band in 2015, ostensibly to play trombone. However, when the proposed new conductor didn't turn up, the 23 year old stepped in and so impressed the band that he was promptly offered the job.

From a core of just eight regular players (five still in the band today) , Adam soon guided Rockingham to the National Championship Finals. Two promotions, seven podium finishes and several top-six placings has made him the most successful MD since the heyday of Graham O'Connor.

With a renewed organisational confidence inspired by his leadership the band now enjoys a strong musical vision, with Adam passing a strong, highly committed and talented band over to his successor.

Time for a rest

He told 4BR: "It's just time for a rest! Rockingham Band has been the most challenging but rewarding project of my career. A partnership that has spanned 10 years, with continuous improvement, great musicians and friendship at its core.

I wish nothing but the best for the band and its members going forward and I sincerely hope that a new baton will see continued improvement for the band as a whole."

He leaves us in such a strong position to hand over to a new MD. This speaks only to Adam's professionalism in his approach to banding Rockingham Band

Incredibly grateful

Responding to his decision, Band Chairperson Alex Parker stated: "We're incredibly grateful for Adam's remarkable tenure at Rockingham — building the band up from just eight players at a time that could very easily have seen it disappear, to regular impressive performances on the contest and concert stage.

He leaves us in such a strong position to hand over to a new MD. This speaks only to Adam's professionalism in his approach to banding. He leaves with the best wishes of all members, and Rockingham Brass Band."

Recruitment

4BR was informed that the recruitment process to find a new MD will start immediately. Applications close on 10th November, with auditions scheduled for Sunday 30th November.

Full details, including a job description and application process, can be found on the band's website and social media: www.rockinghamband.com