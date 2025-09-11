                 

Cheltenham experience added to new AoBBA intake

Four musicians will enjoy an insight into the adjudication process at the National Finals in Cheltenham this weekend.

aobba
  The four musicians will be mentored by Aobba Executive member Nicholas Garman

Thursday, 11 September 2025

        

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) has linked up with Kapitol Promotions to provide an Adjudicators' Experience Day at the forthcoming Cheltenham National Finals.

Ben Brickles, Thomas Dunne, Stephanie Dyer and Daniel Hutchins will join AoBBA mentor Nicholas Garman, on Sunday 14th September to take part in a workshop covering score preparation, the PAC (Performance Assessment Criteria) code, contest paperwork and contest preparation.

Own judgements

The quartet will also undertake their own adjudications for half of the Section 3 contest, meeting the official adjudicators before taking part in a brief Q&A session.

Ben is a graduate of the University of Huddersfield and is also the MD of Barnsley Brass. Thomas is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a PhD researcher at Cardiff University School of Social Science. He is the MD Lydney Town Band.

Stephanie is a music graduate of King's College, Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music. She is a former principal trombonist of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. Daniel is currently a composition student at the Royal College of Music and cornet player with GUS Band.

Shadowing

It was also confirmed that AoBBA Development Members Danny Brooks and Melissa Smith will take part in a shadow adjudication with mentor Martin Heartfield as part of the Development Programme in Section 1.

For more information, visit: www.aobba.com

        

