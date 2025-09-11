Wychavon releases draw details

The draws have been made for the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass in November.

The organisers of the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass have released the draws for each of the sections of its event that takes place on Saturday November 1st at the De Montfort School in Evesham.

British Open link

With its generous prize funds it has attracted a dozen bands to compete in its Championships Section, with the highest placed band not already qualified for the 2026 British Open Spring Festival gaining the invitation to the Senior Trophy contest in Birmingham next May.

With bands able to perform in multiple sections there will be the opportunity to enjoy a full day of entertainment in each section.

Tickets:

Tickets for the event can be purchased either on-line or on the day:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wychavon-festival-of-brass

Championship Section:

Sports Hall

Adjudicator: Sheona White

Start: 2.00pm

1. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

2. Langley Band (Cliff Parker)

3. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)

4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

5. Fulham Brass (Sam Hairsine)

6. Jackfield Band (TBC)

7. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)

8. Lydbrook (David Barringer)

9. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

10. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless)

11. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

12. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)

First Section:

Main Hall

Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

Starts 10.30am

1. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)

2. Shirley Band (Tom Stoneman)

3. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

4. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

5. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

6. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins)

7. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

8. Jackfield Band (TBC)

9. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

10. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

11. Lydbrook (David Barringer)

12. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

Second Section:

Small Hall

Adjudicator: Danny Brooks

Starts: 9.30am

1. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)

2. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)

3. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins)

4. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali)

5. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

6. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

7. Stourport-on-Severn Brass (Oliver Wilson)

8. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)

9. Mid Rhondda (TBC)

10. Cinderford (Steve Kane)

Third Section:

Gymnasium

Adjudicator: Brett Baker

Starts 10.00am

1. Shipston Town (Alex Bland)

2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

3. Mid Rhondda (TBC)

4. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)

5. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)

6. Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)

7. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

8. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

9. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)

10. Severn Tunnel (Louis C Thomas)

11. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Chris Cobon)

13. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)

14. Dronfield Band (Simon Gresswell)

Fourth Section:

Small Hall

Adjudicator: Luke Barker

Starts: 3.30pm

1. Cottenham (Peter Mackley)

2. Corby Silver (Daniel Thompson)

3. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)

4. Blaenavon (Alun Williams)

5. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)

6. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

7. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)

8. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman)

9. Pangbourne Band (Stewart Lewins)