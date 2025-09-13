                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — Second Section

South Yorkshire Police claim the first title of the Cheltenham weekend.

south Yorkshire Police
  South Yorkshire Police won the Second Section title

Saturday, 13 September 2025

        

Result:


Second Section:

Suite from Adam Zero (Arthur Bliss arr. Dr. Robert Childs)
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker; Stephanie Binns; Dr Robert Childs

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
3. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
4. Ferryhill Town (Marieka Gray)
5. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
6. Perthshire (Willie McMullan)
7. Deiniolen (Lois Jones)
8. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
9. Strata (David Holling)
10. Liverpool (David McGlynn)
11. Carlton Brass (Matt Ludford-King)
12. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
13. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
14. Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)
15. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
16. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
17. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
18. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
19. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)

Most Outstanding Player: Adrian Green (tenor horn) â€” South Yorkshire Police

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

unite

Result: 2025 National Championship of Great Britain — First Section

September 13 • Unite the Union claims 'Checkmate' over their rivals to claim the First Section National title.

south Yorkshire Police

Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — Second Section

September 13 • South Yorkshire Police claim the first title of the Cheltenham weekend.

Instruments

Band Supplies offers best bet at Cheltenham

September 12 • If you are looking for a sure thing each way bet on deals on top instruments at Cheltenham, out your money on Band Supplies.

NBCA

Pankhurst work dropped for Australian National Championships.

September 12 • Lucy Pankhurst's 'The Ghosts of Industry' has been dropped as the Premier Grade set-work at the 2026 Australian National Championships.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Longridge Band

September 13 • Longridge Band invite applications for a SOPRANO CORNET player. We are a friendly, committed band, who enjoy a good balance of concerts and contests throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

September 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow.. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band.. Cake and coffee included FREE

Epping Forest Band

September 11 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts.. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room.. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top