Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — Second Section

Result:
Second Section:
Suite from Adam Zero (Arthur Bliss arr. Dr. Robert Childs)
Adjudicators: Dr Brett Baker; Stephanie Binns; Dr Robert Childs
1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
3. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)
4. Ferryhill Town (Marieka Gray)
5. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
6. Perthshire (Willie McMullan)
7. Deiniolen (Lois Jones)
8. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
9. Strata (David Holling)
10. Liverpool (David McGlynn)
11. Carlton Brass (Matt Ludford-King)
12. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
13. Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
14. Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)
15. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
16. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
17. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
18. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
19. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
Most Outstanding Player: Adrian Green (tenor horn) â€” South Yorkshire Police