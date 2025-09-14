Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — Fourth Section

Result:
Fourth Section:
Partita (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne; David Hirst; Steve Pritchard-Jones
1. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald)
2. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis)
3. Darwen (David W Ashworth)
4. Red Admiral (Stuart Barton)
5. City of Oxford Silver (Douglas Brown)
6. Brackley & District (Mark Probert)
7. Holywell (Steve Pugh-Jones)
8. Stranraer (Angela Miller)
9. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)
10. Syston (Alex Bland)
11. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
12. Cobham (Will Wilkins)
13. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sarah Fellowes)
14. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)
15. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Harry Chambers)
16. Tewit Community (Andrew Williams)
17. Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)
Most Outstanding Player: Cornet (Red Admiral)
Youngest Player: Elizabeth (aged 9) — Knaresborough Silver