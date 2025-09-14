                 

Result: 2025 National Championships of Great Britain — Third Section

Dobcross Silver strikes royal gold as they claim the Third Section honours.

dobcross
  Dobcross Silver were crowned champions

Sunday, 14 September 2025

        

Result:


Third Section:

Music from The Royal Palaces (Arthur Bliss arr. Michael Halstenson)
Adjudicators: Gary Davies; Martin Heartfield; Andrea Price

1. Dobcross Silver (Jason Smith)
2. Betteshanger Colliery Welfare (Mike West)
3. City of Wrexham (Scott Lloyd)
4. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
5. St Ronan's Silver (Michael Marzella)
6. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
7. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr. Sam Topp)
8. Trimdon Concert (Andrew Hall)
9. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
10. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
11. Littleport (Ian Johnson)
12. Swindon (Steve Yorke)
13. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
14. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson)
15. Ibstock Brick (Jon Penton)
16. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)
17. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
18. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)
19. Mid Rhondda (Adrian Morton)
20. Bideford Town (Paul Moulton)

Most Outstanding Player: Soprano (Betteshanger Colliery)

        

