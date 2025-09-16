Muriel Newsome funeral details announced

The funeral of Muriel Newsome will take place on 24th September.

The funeral service for Muriel Newsome, the wife of the late Dr Roy Newsome (1930-2011), and a much loved a respected supporter of the brass band movement in many roles during her life, has been announced.

It will take place at Bury Parish Church, The Rock, Bury (BL9 0AH) at 2.30pm on the 24th of September.

Death

It follows the news of her passing on 5th September. She was 92.

Born Muriel Wilson in 1933, what was to become a passion for the brass banding movement flourished after meeting her future husband — at which point the family stated "she threw herself headlong into it".

Ever supportive of each other, they balanced a busy schedule of events and concerts with a wonderful family life that saw the arrival of two sons, Neil (1960) and Martin (1963), and much later, a trio of much adored grandchildren and quartet of great-grandchildren.

Muriel helped raise funds for bands they were connected to in those formative years such as Elland Silver and Slaithwaite.

Joy

It was the Newsome connection to the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain that filled her with perhaps greatest joy — a maternal figure of love and respect to literally hundreds of youngsters who grew in musical and personal stature through their time with the organisation.

Her love for it lasted all her life — adding to Dr Roy Newsome's own 17 connection as Artistic Director.

Important role

In addition, she played an important role with the Newsome connection to the Brass in Concert Championships, and the countless bands that the pair visited as part of Dr Roy's freelance conducting commitments.

She was always on hand to enjoy the successes — including five British Open wins, as well as the near misses and disappointments — always cheerful and optimistic about the future.

A stickler for proof reading compere and radio broadcast notes for her husband when he presented concerts or Listen to the Band, she was the equal half of a formidable musical duo who loved life, family, and most of all the joy of brass band music making.