Brass Band Podcast Season 2: The Next Generation

The second season of BBE's popular podcast series returns exploring the themes of the future of brass bands, leadership, and music-making.

BBE Podcast
  The podcast is hosted by Kenny Crookston and Sarah Baumann

Tuesday, 16 September 2025

        

The Brass Band Podcast returns this autumn with a brand-new five-part series.

Entitled, 'The Next Generation', the first episode is now available to enjoy.

Future of the movement

Produced by Brass Bands England and hosted by BBE, CEO, Kenny Crookston and COO, Sarah Baumann, the award nominated series looks to future of the movement, how it changing, what defines a modern brass band, and how young voices are shaping the years ahead.

'The Next Generation' series aims to bring together leading voices from across music, education, digital culture, and banding itself. Listeners will hear discussions about the value of music-making, intergenerational learning, and the essential role of educators in developing future leaders.

There will also be lively conversations with composers, conductors, digital creators, and band managers about how new generations are redefining leadership and creativity in brass bands.

To find out more go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/podcast

Conference link

The podcast series links directly to the BBE Brass Band Conference 2025: The Next Generation, which takes place on Saturday 27th September at Redhills, Durham, and which shares its focus on emerging talent, innovation, and the evolution of brass banding in the 21st century.

Tickets sales to The Brass Band Conference close on 19 September.

Tickets: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/577

Further information

Music for the series is provided by www.wobplay.com and is supported by Arts Council England, Youth Music, and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Episodes will be released every other Thursday, starting 11th September, and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

        

