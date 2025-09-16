Live stream for Red Admiral watching

If you can't make it to the Red Admiral Entertainment contest later this month you can sit back an enjoy it at home instead.

Next Step Films (NXTOD) has announced that it will once again live-stream the popular Red Admiral Entertainment Contest which takes place on Sunday 28th September.

The day itself offer the opportunity to enjoy a host of bands in every section provide their own brand of brass band entertainment, and if you can't make it to St. Michael's CE High School, Chorley on the day, all you need to do is sit back and enjoy it all from the comfort of home.

All performances

There will be 39 performances, each 20 minutes in duration, in the five sections: Championship, First; Second; Third and Fourth/Unregistered. And thanks to the 'On Demand' service, you can watch them all again and again.

Subscribe

Subscriptions are available monthly or yearly at £9.99 and £69.99 respectively and can be cancelled at any time.

Subscribing gives you access to our catalogue of on demand videos, albums and live streams!

To find out more and sign up go to: www.nxtod.com/subscribe