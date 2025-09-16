Balsom return to Royston gains BBC coverage

Award winning trumpeter recently returned to her brass banding roots as she prepared for her final concert appearance at the Last Night of the Proms.

Following the news that award winning trumpeter Alison Balsom OBE was to retire from the concert platform following her appearance at this year's Last Night of the Proms, her proud connection to the brass banding movement was celebrated with a feature on the BBC 'One Show'.

Speaking about her return to the Royston Band in Hertfordshire for the programme, Alison said that it was "such a joy to film".

Most amazing

During the programme, Alison returned to the band where she started playing aged 7, which she said was at the time "was the most amazing thing she had ever heard".

Now passionate about inspiring youngsters to follow in her brass playing footsteps, she was filmed at her old primary school and a band rehearsal, meeting old and new friends — highlighting the family connections that continue to underpin the band's community success.

Delighted

Speaking about the return visit from their most famous former player, Band Chairperson, Charmian Flowerday told 4BR: "We were delighted to welcome Alison back to make music with us, bringing together both players with a lifetime of brass band experience and new players just beginning their musical journeys.

We're very proud of the amazing career that Alison has built and the small part our community band played in starting a career that has taken her around the world and to enormous acclaim."

Powerful ability

Charmain added: "Music has such a powerful ability to bring people together. Brass bands like ours have always been at the heart of local communities.

As the provision of music education disappears from our schools, groups like Royston Town Band are more important than ever in making sure young musicians get the opportunity to develop the skills that last a lifetime. You never know when the next Alison Balsom might emerge!"

Enjoy

You can enjoy the feature (about 22.30 mins in) for a limited period on the BBC iplayer at:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002j8j8/the-one-show-12092025