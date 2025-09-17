Report & Result: 2025 BrassFest Enniskillen

1st Old Boys lead the way in Enniskillen as new event proves to be a huge hit with local listeners.

The Buttermarket venue in Enniskillen recently hosted the first BrassFest event — a free, day long festival of music making organised by FTBBSS (Fermanagh & Tyrone Brass Band Summer School) and supported by the Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

Aim

The aim was to showcase the flourishing brass band scene across Northern Ireland and Ireland, bringing together bands for a day of performance, competition and community at the unique Buttermarket setting lined with independent shops and cafÃ©s.

14 different graded and non-graded bands performed, some playing at their first competitive event. Over 1,000 people flocked to the venue to listen as well as shop and take time to shop enjoy the food outlets with the music in the background.

Thanks

Event spokesperson Andy Pentland told 4BR: "We want to thank all the competing bands for their efforts in making BrassFest a real success, and we hope they and the audience enjoyed this concept designed by Stephen Crooks who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

Our hope is that this event offers something for everyone and that we have introduced brass music to a new audience."

Brass Party

Following a fantastic eight hours of music making, compered by the well known BBC personality Julian Fowler, the bands gathered for the Brass Party event in a packed Charlie's Bar joined by adjudicators Les Neish and Samantha Harrison.

Samantha later said: "It was wonderful to see the amount of young people working alongside more experienced players throughout the day ensuring a future for banding in this part of the world!"

The competitive side of the event was won by 1st Old Boys led Dr Jonathan Corry with their 'Welcome to the '80s' set.

Result:

Adjudicators: Les Neish; Samantha Harrison

1. 1st Old Boys

2. Laganvale

3. Murley

4. Strabane

5. Churchill

6. Roughan

7. Wellington

8. St Mary's

9. Dungannon

10. Ballyreagh

11. Letterbreen

12. Maguirebridge

13. St Mark's

Adjudication only: Friendship Band

Best March First Section: Laganvale

Best March Second Section: Churchill

Best March Third Section: Maguirebridge