Concerto test for Norwegian elite

Flavours of Rumba, Ravel and riotous ostriches courtesy of Derek Bourgeois will test the Elite Division contenders at the 2026 Norwegian National Championships.

Norway
  The work was first heard in revised form at the 1999 National Championships of Great Britain

Wednesday, 17 September 2025

        

The Norwegian Band Federation has announced that 'Concerto No. 1 for Brass Band' by Derek Bourgeois will be the set work for 10 band Elite Division at the 2026 Norwegian National Championships.

Trademark wit

Written in 1999 the work was adapted by the composer from his earlier 'Sonata for Two Pianos' written in 1972 at the request of Elgar Howarth.

The revision was created for its use at the 1999 National Championships of Great Britain with its three movements inspired by the music of Arthur Benjamin, Maurice Ravel and Charles Ives.

The composer's trademark dark wit is on show in each â€” from the reference to Benjamin's 'Jamaican Rumba' in the opening movement to the tragic outcomes of road rage in the central 'Mr Bolt goes for a ride in his motor car and Monsieur Ravel turns in his grave' and the rondo-like 'War March of the Ostriches', after the composer visited Bristol Zoo, to close.

The 47th Norwegian National Championships take place in Bergen on the weekend of 6th & 7th February 2026.

Challenge

Speaking about the choice of the work, Rune Hannisdal, Music Director of the Norwegian Music Corps Association, stated: "The work will challenge the bands, but at the same time provide opportunities to show off their best side — it provides a unique opportunity to compare musical solutions on an equal basis.

It contains great contrasts and shifts in character and style, which I hope both the judges and the audience, and not least the bands will appreciate."

        

