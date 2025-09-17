Brighouse principal is lead off for Banding Together

In a new PR profile initiative for the event, Tom Smith talks about his link to the National Championships at the Royal Albert Hall.

'Banding Together', a series that sees Kapitol Promotions work with London based arts PR & marketing agency Mobius Industries to help elevate the profile of the National Championships of Great Britain, has just been launched.

It aims to celebrates the diverse individuals behind the UK's banding movement, with interviews with key figures to understand their backgrounds and their relationship to, and views on, the current movement.

It is hoped it will lead to a broader understanding of what brass banding is about and how the National Championships plays a key role in its promotion and development.

The first interview features Tom Smith, principal cornet of newly crowned British Open Champion, Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

He stated: "Walking onto the Albert Hall stage never gets old. The Nationals only happen once a year, and it's over in a flash, but every time feels brand new. I always tell people about the Nationals because everyone knows the Albert Hall, and it's just amazing to say we get to compete there. It's a real privilege."

He added: "Banding is such a traditional area of music, but it's crying out to be brought into this century. That's why Chris Robertson and I started a podcast, 'That's Not Banding', to help build community and modernise how people see us."

He continued: "Some contests are beginning to include audio-visual elements and more creative programming, but I think we still need to push further. Bands should be online, transparent, and open — that's how you keep younger players and audiences engaged.

What kept me in banding wasn't just the music, it was the social side. I've made friends for life. And through banding I've ended up playing around the world all because I love playing cornet.

On top of that, brass bands give you such variety: one night you're playing Shostakovich, the next a jazz standard, the next a pop medley. It's fun, challenging, and you never stop learning."