Adams and coop in percussion partnership

A new partnership has been announced between Adams Percussion and the cooperation band.

It follows the band's strong performances at the 2025 European and British Open Championships and has seen the Scottish Open champion take delivery of a brand-new set of Adams percussion instruments provided by retailer Graham Johns Percussion in Liverpool, the sole distributor for Adams in the UK.

Speaking about the link, Ruud Corstjens, Head of Marketing & Artist Relations told 4BR: "I'm delighted we could set-up this partnership with the cooperation band. They have a great percussion section, so it's an honour to deliver our instruments to them.

With a product range of entrance level to very high-end, I think we have a great collection to serve brass bands of all levels."

Percussionist Paula O'Malley, who met up with the Adams team at the British Open to discuss the band's requirements added: "We're absolutely thrilled. Their instruments are truly world-class and it's an honour to bring that level of quality to our performances.

I can't wait to see where this collaboration takes us for many years to come."

Based in The Netherlands, Adams Musical Instruments is internationally recognised for its craftsmanship in instrument building. Their timpani, mallet instruments and bass drums are used by leading orchestras, ensembles, and conservatoires across the globe.

This new partnership with the cooperation band also marks their continued investment in the brass banding world.

To find out more about Adams go to: www.adams-music.com