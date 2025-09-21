World Rankings: September update

Treize Etoiles rise back to No.1, with Brighouse closing in after a second British Open win in four years.

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest.com World Rankings see Brass Band Treize Etoiles return to the top following its runner-up position at the British Open Championships. Brighouse and Rastrick's convincing victory was its second win at the event in four years and it sees the Yorkshire band moving up five places in the rankings and become one of the main contenders to finish 2025 at the top.

The Section 1-4 National Finals also generated some significant movers, with victories at Cheltenham for Unite the Union (1st Section), South Yorkshire Police (2nd), Dobcross (3rd) and Arbroath and Carnoustie (4th), with all moving up the rankings significantly.

Other ranking contests taking place since the last update were:

New Zealand National Championship — won by Wellington Brass;

Nelson Marlborough Contest — won by NBS Nelson City Brass;

Dutch Open Championships — won by Brass Band Schoonhoven;

Bugle Contest — won by Camborne Town;

Mountain Brass in Concert — won by Liberty Brass Band;

Dr. Martin Wainstones Cup — won by Hammonds;

Welsh National Eisteddfod — won by Lewis Merthyr;

West of Scotland Entertainment — won by Unite Scotland Kinneil

The forthcoming National Final at the Royal Albert Hall will no doubt bring further intrigue near the top of the table, and we'll bring you a rankings update soon after that.

Top 10 bands



1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles

2. Cory

3. Foden's

4.Brighouse and Rastrick

5. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

6. Brass Band Willebroek

7. Flowers

8. Black Dyke

9. Valaisia Brass Band

10. Tredegar

To view all bands go to:

https://www.4barsrest.com/rankings