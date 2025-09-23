Up the Baggies!

Black Country Brass has helped West Bromwich Albion celebrate 125 years of matches at The Hawthorns football ground.

Black Country Brass has helped to celebrate 125 years of matches at one of the great Victorian football grounds in the UK when they performed The Hawthorns stadium before the local derby between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County.

It was the 125th anniversary of matches at the ground, and a rivalry that harks back to the first held there in 1900 soon after The Hawthorns ground was completed. It took its name after being built on ground covered by hawthorn bushes.

Media coverage

The 125th anniversary match gained widespread media coverage and was enjoyed by a crowd of nearly 26,000, although Derby spoiled the party a little for 'The Baggies' by claiming victory.

The invitation came after historians found that a brass band had also played at the first game.

Black Country Brass provided pre-kick off music prior to kick-off outside the stadium as well as on the pitch.

Elgar to Madness

The music included 'Nimrod' from 'Enigma Variations' by the renowned football fan (who wrote the first football chant), Edward Elgar, as well as the upbeat 'Baggy Trousers' and in welcoming the match ball brought onto the pitch by WBA legend Tony 'Bomber' Brown.

Speaking about the memorable occasion, Band MD, Iain Masson told 4BR: "It was truly historic day and an incredible experience for us all. Playing to an emotional football crowd, eager to join in with our music will take some beating."

It was truly historic day and an incredible experience for us all. Playing to an emotional football crowd, eager to join in with our music will take some beating MD, Iain Masson

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Fantastic

That was echoed by Band Manager, Andrew Johnson who added: "What a day — absolutely fantastic. What made it even more special was the way the whole band put everything into it. What an experience."

The band, who were given free complimentary tickets and refreshments, appeared on the stadium big screen, on ITV's English Football League coverage, sports news feeds, livestreams and fan pages. Since their appearance they have been inundated with best wishes, thanks and positive message of support.

The anniversary match was also notable for a dead pigeon dropping onto the field in the second half, which briefly stopped the game!

Find out more:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1714hgviDU/?mibextid=wwXIfr