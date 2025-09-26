                 

News

Oldroyd EVO continues to make its mark on performers

The maker says it is attracting interest and customers for instruments with incredible potential.

Oldroyd
  Tim Oldroyd met with Kevin Robbins with his new EVO instrument

Friday, 26 September 2025

        

Following the recent news that Oldroyd Music Instruments had entered into a collaborative partnership with Black Dyke Band, 4BR has been informed that company has enjoyed a considerable boost in its sales.

Endorsement

Speaking to 4BR, company MD, Tim Oldroyd said: "The endorsement of Black Dyke has already proven its worth, with players and bands across the world contacting us to find out more about the instruments.

It's always been important for me to be able to have a direct link to our customers, and especially when it is from a player such as the highly respected performers Kevin Robbins, who has played at the very highest level."

Incredible potential

He added: "Kevin contacted us to find out more and since taking delivery of his new EVO Cornet has further enhanced or understanding of its incredible potential — the wonderful, classic cornet sound, the impeccable intonation and the flexibility that only the very best instruments can offer.

I was delighted to meet up with Kevin and thrilled by his feedback."

Find out more:

To find out more about Oldroyd Instruments go to: https://theoldroydgroup.co.uk/

        

