BBE delegates head to Durham

There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

It will be hosted on Saturday 27th September at Redhills, Durham Miners' Association Hall in Durham City Centre (DH1 4BE) with a theme of 'The Next Generation'.

Brass banding future

BBE states that the programme reflects key issues, opportunities and ideas relevant to the future of brass banding. Sessions will focus on intergenerational learning, leadership, inclusion and the changing landscape of participation in the brass band world.

The keynote speaker this year is Martin Green the critically acclaimed musician, producer and creator. It will also see the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

Start:

It all starts at 9.30am with the first session of presentations and events hosted from 10.30am.

After being welcomed by music provided by Redhills Youth Brass Band, and a short welcome address by BBE Youth Trustees, Hannah Beech and Reuben Tendler, the delegates can enjoy a variety of sessions including:

Sessions

'Brass banding continuation and involvement across generations' — a panel discussion with Elise Hale, James Everitt and Heather Ward

'If I'm Allowed? An exploration into the experiences of women within the brass band community — presented by Anna Campbell

Flowers Band — Brass in Concert set — a panel discussion with Lauren Chinn, Paul Richards and Gregor Spence

'Redefining the 'Next Generation': Why adult learners are the untapped future of brass banding — presented by Lou Flandrin

'Youth Voice: Why it matters and how to embed it meaningfully into your work' — presented by AMP and Oliver Picken

'Beyond the baton: Introducing ABRSM's New Directing Diplomas' — presented by ABRSM

Panel Discussion with Liv Richardson, Dan Holt, Gregor Spence and Franklin Onyesso

The closing speech by Youth Trustees Hannah Beech and Reuben Tendler at 4.15pm followed by a drinks reception and the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.