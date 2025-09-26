                 

*
banner

News

BBE delegates head to Durham

There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

BBE Conference
  The Conference is being held at Redhills in Durham

Friday, 26 September 2025

        

Brass Band England's annual Brass Band Conference will take place this weekend.

It will be hosted on Saturday 27th September at Redhills, Durham Miners' Association Hall in Durham City Centre (DH1 4BE) with a theme of 'The Next Generation'.

Brass banding future

BBE states that the programme reflects key issues, opportunities and ideas relevant to the future of brass banding. Sessions will focus on intergenerational learning, leadership, inclusion and the changing landscape of participation in the brass band world.

The keynote speaker this year is Martin Green the critically acclaimed musician, producer and creator. It will also see the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

Start:

It all starts at 9.30am with the first session of presentations and events hosted from 10.30am.

After being welcomed by music provided by Redhills Youth Brass Band, and a short welcome address by BBE Youth Trustees, Hannah Beech and Reuben Tendler, the delegates can enjoy a variety of sessions including:

It all starts at 9.30am with the first session of presentations and events hosted from 10.30am4BR

Sessions

'Brass banding continuation and involvement across generations' — a panel discussion with Elise Hale, James Everitt and Heather Ward

'If I'm Allowed? An exploration into the experiences of women within the brass band community — presented by Anna Campbell

Flowers Band — Brass in Concert set — a panel discussion with Lauren Chinn, Paul Richards and Gregor Spence

'Redefining the 'Next Generation': Why adult learners are the untapped future of brass banding — presented by Lou Flandrin

'Youth Voice: Why it matters and how to embed it meaningfully into your work' — presented by AMP and Oliver Picken

'Beyond the baton: Introducing ABRSM's New Directing Diplomas' — presented by ABRSM

Panel Discussion with Liv Richardson, Dan Holt, Gregor Spence and Franklin Onyesso

The closing speech by Youth Trustees Hannah Beech and Reuben Tendler at 4.15pm followed by a drinks reception and the presentation of the annual BBE Awards.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Conference

BBE delegates head to Durham

September 26 • There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

Gavin Higgins

Critics Award for Higgins

September 26 • The latest major accolade for composer Gavin Higgins comes from the critics themselves.

Lewis Barton

Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

September 26 • A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

Oldroyd

Oldroyd EVO continues to make its mark on performers

September 26 • The maker says it is attracting interest and customers for instruments with incredible potential.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

September 26 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up:. Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Milton Keynes Brass

September 26 • Required: Solo Euphonium and Solo Horn. We are a championship section band, newly promoted in 2025. We rehearse in Loughton Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm until 10pm, with extra rehearsals prior to contests or formal concerts.

Hathersage Band

September 24 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top