Death of Duncan Beckley MBE

The death has been announced of Duncan Beckley, a pioneering figure of inspiration within the banding movement.

The death has been announced of the widely respected conductor Duncan Beckley MBE. He passed away Saturday 27th September, aged 66.

Inspiration

A pioneering figure of inspiration, he was born in London but grew up in Yorkshire — a foundation on which he built his passion for brass banding into a professional musical career that was honoured with the MBE in 2024.

The bare statistic of well over 100 competition wins at all levels may have been the most obvious hallmark of his talent for understanding the successful alchemy of brass band music making, but his contribution to the movement as a whole was much, much more.

National Championship of Great Britain victories came in 1982 (Fourth Section with Warren), 1994 (Second Section with Chapeltown Silver) and 1999 (Second Section with Holme Silver), as well as 16 Area titles spanning 40 years from Fourth to Championship Section in four different regions.

He won test piece and own-choice contests, entertainment and march and hymn tune events â€” from the Senior Cup at the British Open Spring Festival and the Bolsover Festival of Brass to Whit Friday and Wetherby. He led bands at Brass in Concert and the Royal Albert Hall and at events from Strathclyde to Stroud. His final appearance on the contest stage was with Wakefield Metropolitan Band in April 2025.

Beneficial

His association with multiple bands was invariably beneficial, whether it was from Bon Accord to Bath Spa, Royal Buckley to Alder Valley, Strabane to Staines. He conducted at Championship to youth level, including as guest conductor of the National Children's Band of Great Britain. He left each a better band, and each with lifelong friends.

Riposte

He did this with fortitude and professionalism, his successes the perfect riposte as well as an inspiration to those who have followed in his footsteps.

These were the elements of his banding DNA that never left him, enabling him to overcome numerous challenges, both personal and professional, notably from ignorance and prejudice.

For 27 years he was the highly regarded Musical Director of Newstead Band and for 15 with Horbury Victoria. His commitment was remarkable, so too his inexhaustible enthusiasm — even making a cameo appearance in the award winning film 'The Full Monty'.

Valued

A valued voice of insight and reason, he was a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (with over 100 appointments to his name) and member of the Kapitol National Championship Music Panel. He was a trustee of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as well as the Black Dyke Band.

In 2022 he was presented with the Mortimer Medal from the Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of his pioneering work in promoting social inclusion in the brass band movement both in youth and adult education as well as for his work with community bands. In 2024 came the MBE for Services to Music.

A member of The Royal College of Music and a Fellow of Trinity College of Music, he has also gained a degree in Music from Sheffield University. A highly regarded PGCE qualified teacher, he gained an MA in Education from Leeds University.

Tributes have been paid by the brass banding community — the thoughts and support of which are with his wife Rachel and the family at this time.