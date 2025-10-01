                 

*
banner

News

Enjoy the Red Admiral performances on demand

You can now sit back and enjoy all the performances from the recent Red Admiral Entertainment contest, time and time again...

Red Admiral Contest
  The contest can now be enjoyed on demand

Wednesday, 01 October 2025

        

A full day of brass band entertainment at the recent Red Admiral Entertainment Contest was enjoyed not only by people who made the trip to Michael's CE Academy in Chorley on Sunday 28th September, but by brass band supporters across the world.

That was thanks to the team of NXTOD & Next Step Films of Dan, Adam and Isaac who ensured that every performances in each section was live broadcast and then could be enjoyed 'On Demand' after the event.

Great relationship

Producer Dan Mears told 4BR: "We've enjoyed a great relationship with the team at Red Admiral and especially with the competing bands, who added to its promotion with their social media activity.

The event provided a fantastic set-up and organisation which we were able add to.

We have had great feedback from those taking part and those who enjoyed our broadcast, and we look forward to returning one again as well as working with other events who share our vision for the promotion of the brass band world."

Find out more

To find out more and to enjoy the performance on demand go to: https://nxtod.com/video/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fleetwood Contest

Fleetwood Contest to return

October 1 • A welcome new addition to the contesting calendar has been announced as the Fleetwood Contest returns in 2026 with British Open link.

nEILSEN

New brass appointments at Guildhall and Trinity Laban

October 1 • Tom Nielsen and Matilda Lloyd will take on new roles as professors at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Stevenage

Judges announced for 2026 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

October 1 • The panel of judges who will make the all important decisions at Stevenage next year have been announced.

Hepworth Band

Hepworth secure new ceiling to their ambitions

October 1 • The Yorkshire band has been making sure nothing rains on their musical ambitions as their bandroom renovations come closer to completion.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Duchess of Edinburghs String Orchestra

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. W1C 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Brass Band

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Staines Brass Band

Saturday 4 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Croy Silver Band

October 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Great Barr Brass

September 30 • Based on the North side of Birmingham Great Barr Brass are a relatively new start up we are a community non- contesting band wide age range. We are looking for some players notably horns a trombone and bass

Dobcross Silver Band

September 29 • Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!

Pro Cards »

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top