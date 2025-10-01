Enjoy the Red Admiral performances on demand

You can now sit back and enjoy all the performances from the recent Red Admiral Entertainment contest, time and time again...

A full day of brass band entertainment at the recent Red Admiral Entertainment Contest was enjoyed not only by people who made the trip to Michael's CE Academy in Chorley on Sunday 28th September, but by brass band supporters across the world.

That was thanks to the team of NXTOD & Next Step Films of Dan, Adam and Isaac who ensured that every performances in each section was live broadcast and then could be enjoyed 'On Demand' after the event.

Great relationship

Producer Dan Mears told 4BR: "We've enjoyed a great relationship with the team at Red Admiral and especially with the competing bands, who added to its promotion with their social media activity.

The event provided a fantastic set-up and organisation which we were able add to.

We have had great feedback from those taking part and those who enjoyed our broadcast, and we look forward to returning one again as well as working with other events who share our vision for the promotion of the brass band world."

Find out more

To find out more and to enjoy the performance on demand go to: https://nxtod.com/video/