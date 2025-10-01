Judges announced for 2026 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

The panel of judges who will make the all important decisions at Stevenage next year have been announced.

The London & Southern Counties Regional Committee has announced the panel of adjudicators who will be tasked with deciding on the qualification hopes of bands for the 2026 National Finals.

The panel comprises Roger Argente, Jonathan Bates, Dr. Robert Childs, David Hirst, Steven Mead and Andrea Price. The allocation of the sections will be announced in due course.

Warm welcome

The regional contest takes place over the weekend of the 21st & 22nd March, with Regional Secretary Kevin Williams telling 4BR: "We offer a warm welcome to our experienced panel.

Robert, David and Andrea return, whilst for Jonathan, Roger and Steven make their debuts with us. We hope they enjoy the experience as much as we are looking forward to working with them."

New role

The event also welcomes Yvonne Owers as Regional Chairperson following the decision of the highly respected Phil Doe to step down after 21 years in the role.

Yvonne is also the Chairperson of the East Anglian Brass Band Association and has served on the Regional Committee for a number of years.