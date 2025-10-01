New brass appointments at Guildhall and Trinity Laban

Tom Nielsen and Matilda Lloyd will take on new roles as professors at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

The Guildhall School of Music & Drama has announced that former alumnus Tom Nielsen has been appointed Professor of Trumpet in its Wind, Brass & Percussion department.

One of the most exciting brass players of his generation, the BMus (Hons) graduate has quickly established himself in the orchestral world joining the London Philharmonic Orchestra as co-principal trumpet in 2023 and joint-principal in 2025.

Excited

Speaking about his new role, he said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining the trumpet professorial staff at Guildhall. It is extra special for me as I have been associated with the institution since I was 13, when I attended Junior Guildhall and then the main school when I was 18.

I cannot wait to pass on the knowledge that I have gained here for many years to come."

Can't wait

Meanwhile, Matilda Lloyd, another leading performer of the latest generation of trumpet players has also added a new role to her CV by becoming trumpet professor at Trinity Laban.

Speaking about her appointment she said: "I'm so excited to be the new Prof of Trumpet at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. I'm absolutely thrilled to be taking on this new role alongside my busy performance schedule, and I can't wait to meet the students and to get stuck in."