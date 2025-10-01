                 

BrookWright Music: Veni, Sancte Spiritus (Vaughan Williams arr. Geoffrey Nobes)

A new work that adapts a classic composition from the pen of the great English composer Vaughan Williams.

BrookWright
  The work comes from the pen of Geoffrey Nobes

Wednesday, 01 October 2025

        

Performed recently at the Salvation Army's UK Territorial Music School, conducted by Dr Stephen Cobb, this beautiful new piece by Geoffrey Nobes was originally conceived as a ceremonial work for the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment.

Soundscape

Written for a Thanksgiving Service at St Clement Danes Church — the Central Church of the RAF in London, the music was inspired by the church's thousand-year-old architecture and resonant acoustic, creating a remarkable soundscape.

In adapting the work Geoffrey Nobes introduces Vaughan Williams's hymn tune 'Down Ampney', seamlessly woven into the final sections of the piece. This lyrical addition enhances the spiritual tone of the music, aligning perfectly with the hymn text 'Come Down, O Love Divine', and lending the work its new title and emotional depth.

Concert

Perfect for concert, ceremonial, or liturgical use, Veni, Sancte Spiritus offers a profound and reflective experience for performers and audiences alike.

Duration: approx. 4.00 minutes

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available for instant download at: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/veni-sancte-spiritus-brass-band-vaughan-williams-arr-geoffrey-nobes

Sheet music available at:
www.brassband.co.uk
www.durhammusicshop.co.uk

www.cimarronmusic.com (USA)

        

