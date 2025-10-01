Independent Society of Musicians appoints new President elect

The critically acclaimed saxophonist and broadcaster will be the new president of the Independent Society of Musicians.

The influential Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) has announced the appointment of musician and broadcaster Jess Gillam MBE as its President-Elect.

The critically acclaimed saxophonist joins cellist Gabriella Swallow and opera singer Nicky Spence who have been serving as President and Past-President respectively since April. She will take on the role in April 2026.

Largest body

The Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) is the UK's largest representative non-union body for musicians and a nationally recognised subject association for music.

Financially independent with no political affiliation, since 1882 they have been dedicated to promoting the importance of music and supporting those working in the music profession.

Reputation

Speaking about her appointment she said: "The ISM has a reputation for delivering for its members as well as promoting, supporting and advocating for musicians and music educators and I'm proud to be joining this dedicated team."

Photo Credit: Robert Clewley