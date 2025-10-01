                 

Time travellers: The Albert Hall 2006

Two decades ago, Besson produced a documentary from the Royal Albert Hall National Final... and some things have certainly changed...

With the Royal Albert Hall National Finals on the horizon, and with plenty of people talking about the future of the event, why not travel back in time nearly two decades to get a flavour of the contest in 2006.

Flavour of the day

Besson produced an hour long documentary presentation hosted by Steven Mead which brough a flavour of the contest day — from the early morning draw to the announcement of the results.

Some things have remained the same — whilst a few others (from arguably the size of the audience, to unmistakably the hair colour of the 4BR Editor) have certainly changed.

It's a timely reminder of the event — its rock solid traditions and heritage as well as its glacial approach to changeâ€¦

To enjoy:

To enjoy go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p3_kU3djZU&t=2934s

        

