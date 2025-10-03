                 

Feel and play the pre-love from Brassworks

There are some fantastic bargains to be had on a host of fantastic instruments — all looking for another loving home.

Brassworks
  The instruments are ready and waiting for loving new home

Friday, 03 October 2025

        

There are some fantastic pre-loved bargains to be had on a host of fantastic instruments. All you have to do is get in touchâ€¦

All instruments have been given a full professional overhaul. All major dents have been removed, but given that they have all enjoyed good homes, the little superficial blemishes are still on show.

All have been safely chemically cleaned and are presented in pristine condition with a 2 year guarantee, although not on the lacquer or silver finish itself.

Call:

All you have to do is call Tim to find out more on: 07947 533364

For more information: www.brassworks.uk

Soprano Cornet:

Besson New Standard — Satin Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £425.00

Bb Cornet:

B&H Regent — Satin Silver Plate: Good condition: £295.00
Besson New Standard — Satin Silver Plate: Good Condition: £325.00
Jupiter JCR700 — Lacquer: As new: £395.00
Besson 600 — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £395.00
Geneva Verbier (pre-Symphony) — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £995.00

Vincent Bach Stradivarius — Lacquer: Good condition but lacquer worn: £1,095.00
Geneva Symphony — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £1,395.00
Besson Sovereign 928 — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £1,395.00
Besson Sovereign 928 GT — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £1,895.00

Geneva Cardinal — Lacquer: Immaculate condition (3 months old): £2,695.00
Besson Prestige — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition (4 months old): £3,195.00

Flugel Horn:

B&H Lafleur — Bright Silver Plate: Good condition: £395.00
Kuhnl & Hoyer Gabrielli — Lacquer: Very good condition: £795.00

Tenor Horn:

B&H Imperial — Satin Silver Plate: Very good condition: £425.00
Yamaha 203 — Lacquer: Very good condition: £550.00
Besson Sovereign — Bright Silver Plate: Immaculate condition: £1,995.00

Euphonium:

Yamaha YEP321S — Bright Silver Plate: Good condition: £1,095.00

Eb Tuba:

Besson 1000 (Baby) — Bright Silver Plate: Very good condition: £1,695.00

EEb Tuba:

Catlinet (Rosehill) 982 (Copy of a Sovereign 982) — Lacquer: Immaculate condition: £2,695.00

        

