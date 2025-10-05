Healthy future boost for Peterlee

A new sponsorship partnership and MD secures a healthy future for the East Durham Medical Group Peterlee Band.

The GT Group Peterlee Band will now be known as the East Durham Medical Group Peterlee Band.

It follows he announcement that the organisation has secured sponsorship from the leading medical practice that looks after over 18,500 patients in the North of England.

New era

In what they describe as "an exciting new era", it successfully concludes a search following the ending of their previous sponsorship earlier this year. It will also include support for the BrassED Community Band, formed locally in 2024 which is now brought into the organisation.

Speaking about the support, Joseph Chandy, Senior Partner at East Durham Medical Group, said: "East Durham Medical Group is proud to continue the legacy of supporting brass bands in the community.

The band has been a cultural cornerstone of Peterlee for decades, and we are honoured to help secure its future. Our practice has a long-standing tradition of backing local music, and we previously supported Horden Colliery Band in the 1990s."

Range of activities

He added: "As part of our new partnership, the band will be working with us to deliver a range of activities, across all age groups that promote health and wellbeing.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to holistic care, supporting not just physical health, but also the cultural and emotional wellbeing of our population."

New Musical Director

Further good news for Second Section band come with the appointment of Lewis Wilkinson as Musical Director.

Lewis, who has worked with the band over the last few months told 4BR: "It's great to be appointed as MD to a band that has such close connections to Wheatley Hill, the village I was raised in.

I'm looking forward to working hard to strengthen contest performances, and create cultural and community connections, in an exciting new era together."