Wilshaw looks to boost Audley Community

Steph Wilshaw has been appointed the new Musical Director of Audley Community Band.

Audley Community Band has announced the appointment of Steph Wilshaw as their new Musical Director.

A passionate instrumental teacher, she brings widespread experience to the role having previously directed beginner and intermediate youth bands and having played with both Flowers and Enderby bands.

In addition to her new role, Steph is also offering private brass lessons to those in the local area who want to begin their musical journey or take their playing to the next level.

Thrilled

Speaking about her appointment, she said: "I really enjoyed my audition, so I'm thrilled to have been offered the MD post.

There are some really talented players around the stand that I look forward to working with. Hopefully we'll make a lot of music and have a lot of fun."

Welcome

In welcoming Steph to the organisation, Audley Brass Musical Director, Tom Hancock, added: "We're absolutely delighted. Steph's enthusiasm, experience, and natural rapport with players of all ages make her a perfect fit for Audley Community Band. We're excited to see the group grow and flourish under her direction."

Come along

Rehearsals take place on Sunday evenings at 5:30pm at the organisation's purpose-built band-room in Audley.

Get in touch via the band's social media accounts, website or email info@audleybrass.org to learn more.