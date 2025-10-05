Countdown previews of Symphony in Two Movements

There will be a chance to hear how the competitors are getting on with their 'Symphony in Two Movements' preparations ahead of the Royal Albert National Final...

The countdown has already started to the 2025 National Championship of Great Britain National Final at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 11th October.

Previews

Tickets are of course available for the event itself, but if you wish to enjoy a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' then just about all the 19 competing bands are holding free open rehearsals.

Go to their Facebook pages for more information, but please make sure if you do attend to get there in plenty of time of the start of the rehearsal.

Sunday 5th October:

City of Hull Band

Albemarle Music Centre, Hull (HU2 8LN)

Start: 7.00pm

Monday 6th October:

Tredegar Band

The Eden Centre, Glandwr Industrial Estate (NP13 2LN)

Start: 7.30pm

Tuesday 7th October:

Ebbw Valley Brass

Bryn Bach Primary School, Tredegar (NP22 3rx)

Start: 7.30pm

Hepworth Band

Batley Town Hall (WF17 5DA)

Start: 8.00pm

Wednesday 8th October:

Black Dyke Band

Ossett Town Hall

Start: 8.00pm

The cooperation band

Govan and Linthouse Parish Church, Glasgow (G51 2YL)

Start: 7.30pm

Thursday 9th October:

Aldbourne Band

Memorial Hall, Aldbourne

Start: 8.00pm

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Brighouse Central Methodist Church

Start: 7.45pm

East London Brass Band

St Gabriel's Church, Havant (E17 3JF)

Start: 7.45pm

Flowers Band

St Barnabas Church, Gloucester (GL1 5LJ)

Start: 8.00pm

St Dennis Band

St Paul's Church, Charlestown (PL25 3NS)

Start: 7.30pm

Whitburn Band

West Calder High School (EH55 8BF)

Start: 7.15pm