Countdown previews of Symphony in Two Movements

There will be a chance to hear how the competitors are getting on with their 'Symphony in Two Movements' preparations ahead of the Royal Albert National Final...

Royal Albert Hall
  The National Final takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 11th October

Sunday, 05 October 2025

        

The countdown has already started to the 2025 National Championship of Great Britain National Final at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 11th October.

Previews

Tickets are of course available for the event itself, but if you wish to enjoy a sneak preview of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' then just about all the 19 competing bands are holding free open rehearsals.

Go to their Facebook pages for more information, but please make sure if you do attend to get there in plenty of time of the start of the rehearsal.

Sunday 5th October:

City of Hull Band
Albemarle Music Centre, Hull (HU2 8LN)
Start: 7.00pm

Monday 6th October:

Tredegar Band
The Eden Centre, Glandwr Industrial Estate (NP13 2LN)
Start: 7.30pm

Tuesday 7th October:

Ebbw Valley Brass
Bryn Bach Primary School, Tredegar (NP22 3rx)
Start: 7.30pm

Hepworth Band
Batley Town Hall (WF17 5DA)
Start: 8.00pm

Wednesday 8th October:

Black Dyke Band
Ossett Town Hall
Start: 8.00pm

The cooperation band
Govan and Linthouse Parish Church, Glasgow (G51 2YL)
Start: 7.30pm

Thursday 9th October:

Aldbourne Band
Memorial Hall, Aldbourne
Start: 8.00pm

Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Brighouse Central Methodist Church
Start: 7.45pm

East London Brass Band
St Gabriel's Church, Havant (E17 3JF)
Start: 7.45pm

Flowers Band
St Barnabas Church, Gloucester (GL1 5LJ)
Start: 8.00pm

St Dennis Band
St Paul's Church, Charlestown (PL25 3NS)
Start: 7.30pm

Whitburn Band
West Calder High School (EH55 8BF)
Start: 7.15pm

        

