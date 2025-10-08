Cory and Baker CD brace launched

The latest CD releases from Cory and Brett Baker will be on sale at the Royal Albert Hall this year.

New recordings from Cory Band and their solo trombone player Brett Baker will be available to purchase from the World of Brass trade stand at the main entrance of the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Festivities

'Festivities' is the third instalment of MD Philip Harper's critically acclaimed appreciations of the 'Cornerstone' classics of the brass band repertoire — the first 'Landscapes' (2019) followed by 'Variations' (2023).

This release spans an arc whose starting point is 'Life Divine' by Cyril Jenkins from 1921 and goes on to encompass 'Pageantry' by Herbert Howells, 'Festival Music' by Eric Ball, 'Salute to Youth' by Gilbert Vinter and Philip Wilby's 'Masquerade'.

If you are not at London on Saturday, you can also enjoy on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

The Heroic Trombone

In addition, there is also the opportunity to get your hands on the latest solo CD release from Cory's Brett Baker, entitled, 'The Heroic Trombone'.

Here he is reunited with 2024 National Champion, Flowers Band for works directly or indirectly inspired by heroic figures who have helped shape his musical life.

It sees him showcase works from Gordon Jacob, Rob Wiffin, Ray Steadman-Allen, Christian Lindberg, Friedrich August Belcke and Brenton Broadstock, as well as John Barry, Walter Donaldson, Leo Zimmerman and Puccini.

If you are not at London on Saturday, you can also enjoy on the www.wobplay.com media platform.