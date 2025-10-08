                 

*
banner

News

Cory and Baker CD brace launched

The latest CD releases from Cory and Brett Baker will be on sale at the Royal Albert Hall this year.

World of Brass
  The CDs will be on sale on the World of Brass trade stand

Wednesday, 08 October 2025

        

New recordings from Cory Band and their solo trombone player Brett Baker will be available to purchase from the World of Brass trade stand at the main entrance of the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Festivities

'Festivities' is the third instalment of MD Philip Harper's critically acclaimed appreciations of the 'Cornerstone' classics of the brass band repertoire — the first 'Landscapes' (2019) followed by 'Variations' (2023).

This release spans an arc whose starting point is 'Life Divine' by Cyril Jenkins from 1921 and goes on to encompass 'Pageantry' by Herbert Howells, 'Festival Music' by Eric Ball, 'Salute to Youth' by Gilbert Vinter and Philip Wilby's 'Masquerade'.

If you are not at London on Saturday, you can also enjoy on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

The Heroic Trombone

In addition, there is also the opportunity to get your hands on the latest solo CD release from Cory's Brett Baker, entitled, 'The Heroic Trombone'.
Here he is reunited with 2024 National Champion, Flowers Band for works directly or indirectly inspired by heroic figures who have helped shape his musical life.

It sees him showcase works from Gordon Jacob, Rob Wiffin, Ray Steadman-Allen, Christian Lindberg, Friedrich August Belcke and Brenton Broadstock, as well as John Barry, Walter Donaldson, Leo Zimmerman and Puccini.

If you are not at London on Saturday, you can also enjoy on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gregson

Focus on Gregson's Choice on National eve

October 8 • The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be joined by Ian Bousfield for an aperitif evening of music from the pen of Edward Gregson ahead of his Albert Hall challenge.

World of Brass

Cory and Baker CD brace launched

October 8 • The latest CD releases from Cory and Brett Baker will be on sale at the Royal Albert Hall this year.

4BR Preview

4BR Review — Episode 9

October 7 • Join the conversion with your views and opinions about the Royal Albert Hall National Final — who you think may win and what you feel should be done to secure its future.

the cooperation band

Half century mark for cooperation players

October 7 • Keith Johnstone and Ray Munday have just notched up 50 years of outstanding service to the brass band movement — with an appearance at the Albert Hall to help with the celebrations.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Stately Brass Quintet

Friday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Academy Symphonic Brass

Friday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Autumn Concert

Saturday 11 October • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 11 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 6 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied Christmas season ahead. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Tewit Silver Band

October 4 • Principal Eb Bass. Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!

Tewit Silver Band

October 4 • Principal Eb Bass. Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top