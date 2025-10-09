                 

Brass Band World magazine: October edition

The latest edition of the leading brass band magazine is now out — and it is packed with interviews, views, opinions and retrospectives — including a preview of this weekend's action at the Royal Albert Hall.

The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out, with a retrospective analysis of the recent British Open Championship as well as an extensive preview of this weekend's Royal Albert Hall National Championship.

It is now available in print, as well as digital formats for smart 'phones, tablets and desktops.

Open and Nationals

The edition looks back at the action from Symphony Hall and Cheltenham, as well as that preview of the Royal Albert Hall contest, with analysis also of the set-work, Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements'.

Jenkins and Parkes

There is an in-depth interview with composer Sir Karl Jenkins and a spotlight on risisng euphonium star Bernardas Butkus from Lithuania.
This 'Centre band' is Five Lakes Silver from the USA, who recently jetted into England and then flew to Luzern for the Swiss Open, whilst brass band historian Tim Mutum looks back on the remarkable success story of the legendary Major Peter Parkes.

Reviews

Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard celebrates long service, anniversaries, and in a delightful detour compares the British National Challenge trophy with that of Crufts, Brett Baker takes readers behind the scenes of his new CD, 'The Heroic Trombone', and conductor and adjudicator, David Hirst, shares his desert island disc choices.

All this and much, much more with reviews and news and diary dates.

Find out more

Find out more: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/

        

