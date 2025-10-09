                 

*
banner

News

Besses welcome new principal cornet

Danny Riley has become the new principal cornet at Besses o' th' Barn Band.

Besses
  The band has welcomed their new principal cornet signing

Thursday, 09 October 2025

        

Besses o' th' Barn Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Danny Riley as their new principal cornet.

Exceptional player

Band Chairperson Tont Rogers told 4BR: "Danny is an exceptional player with a brilliant sound and true musical passion and brings a wealth of experience and energy to the band.

Many will already know him and the quality he brings. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Besses family."

He added: "This is a band moving forward, not looking back â€” and Danny's arrival marks another strong step on that journey."

        

TAGS: Besses o' th' Barn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Marshall leads with Evo

October 9 • The Black Dyke principal cornet player will lead Black Dyke Band's National title challenge on his new Oldroyd Evo cornet.

NYBBWales

Closing date looms for National Youth Brass Band of Wales auditions

October 9 • Young Welsh players who wish to represent their brass banding nation still have time to book an audition date.

Besses

Besses welcome new principal cornet

October 9 • Danny Riley has become the new principal cornet at Besses o' th' Barn Band.

Mining

Blidworth to help celebrate proud mining heritage

October 9 • The sound of a brass band will return to the site of the former Clipstone Colliery as Blidworth Welfare Band helps celebrate a proud mining heritage.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Stately Brass Quintet

Friday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Academy Symphonic Brass

Friday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Autumn Concert

Saturday 11 October • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 11 October • The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

October 8 • Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig.. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players.. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 6 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied Christmas season ahead. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Tewit Silver Band

October 4 • Principal Eb Bass. Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top