Besses welcome new principal cornet

Besses o' th' Barn Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Danny Riley as their new principal cornet.

Exceptional player

Band Chairperson Tont Rogers told 4BR: "Danny is an exceptional player with a brilliant sound and true musical passion and brings a wealth of experience and energy to the band.

Many will already know him and the quality he brings. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Besses family."

He added: "This is a band moving forward, not looking back â€” and Danny's arrival marks another strong step on that journey."